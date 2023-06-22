Abertillery-based Tillery Valley Foods (TVF) – which produced meals for the NHS – closed in May, with a reported 260 employees losing their jobs.

As one of the area’s main employers, the closure of the factory proved a major blow to the town, which has already seen every bank branch shut its doors.

And now former employees are being invited to an advice session being held at Abertillery Library tomorrow, Friday, June 23.

The event, organised by Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith, will run from 2pm until 3pm.

Representatives from the following organisations will be on hand:

The Department for Work and Pensions;

Jobcentre Plus;

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council;

Community Union.

Advice will be on offer on issues including:

Finding work or training;

Creating CVs or making job applications;

Redundancy;

Benefits;

Other issues.

Earlier this month the Welsh Government’s economy minister Vaughan Gething said he hoped another employer could move onto the site and bring jobs back to the area.

"We want that significant site for employment to remain an employment site, and not just to help the current workforce who are looking to find alternative work," he said.

"There's still a significant number of people who are looking for alternative work, following the demise of Tillery Valley Foods, as well as making sure that there are future employment opportunities on that site.

"And it's a real point of intent that we've worked very constructively with the local authority, with constituency members and more than one party on."

This was just one of a number of blows to jobs in Gwent last month, with poultry firm Avara Foods also announcing it plans to close its Abergavenny factory later this year, with the potential loss of 400 jobs.