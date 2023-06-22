A RECYCLING centre in Wattsville is to be closed tomorrow for essential work.

Caerphilly County Borough Council put out a statement which said Full Moon Household Recycling Centre will be closed from 2.30pm on Friday, June 23.

It is expected to re-open as normal on Saturday, June 24, however some services may be impacted.

The council has said in the event of disruption, vehicles will be redirected to Penmaen recycling centre, which is open as normal.