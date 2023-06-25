STEPHEN PEARCE, 41, of Colston Avenue, Newport was fined £233 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Ringland Circle on December 10, 2022.

He must pay a £93.20 surcharge and £85 costs.

ASHTON JANET HATHERAL, 20, of Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CARYS ELIZABETH LEWIS, 29, of Holland Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road on December 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

WARREN SMITH, 50, of Myra Hess Close, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on December 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COREY JOHNSON, 31, of Cidermill Close, Thornwell, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway in Newport at Junction 23a on January 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HESHAM SWEIDA, 49, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Alexandra Road on December 12, 2022.

FERENC HAMBURGER, 43, of Berkerolles Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Llanwern on January 21.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

THOMAS HEALE, 40, of Heol Senni, Bettws, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at the SDR Maesglas East roundabout on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HICHAM BOUKHARI, 52, of Park Place, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.