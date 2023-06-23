However Laurence Hill was still caught, but only after a determined effort by officers to search through thick brambles and find the pack of drugs in question.

On January 19, South Wales Police officers issued a warrant and conducted a search of Hill’s address on Barry Road, Barry.

However, Hill attempted to foil police by throwing what he had over his back wall into wasteland.

Because the conditions were so dark at that time of year officers had to return the next day to find what they described as a plastic container of cocaine.

Hill, of Barry Road, was sentenced to over two years in prison (Image: South Wales Police)

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “When officers conducted a warrant at Hill’s address in January, he threw his pack of cocaine over the back wall onto wasteland that was covered in thick brambles and thorns.

“As it was already dark it made conditions difficult to locate the discarded item.

“Officers returned the following day on January 20 and found the plastic container of cocaine deals after a determined search among brambles.”

Hill, 34, was jailed for possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on June 13 to 32 months in prison for the drugs offence and for driving while disqualified.