ALEX LEWIS, 41, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £429.99 in compensation and ordered to pay £160 in fines and a £48 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing a rowing machine, causing criminal damage to an Audi A3 car and failing to surrender.

CHRISTOPHER PRICE, 45, of Jackson Place, Newport was fined £180 after he was found guilty in his absence of driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance on Christchurch Road on November 5, 2022

His driving record was endorsed with nine points and he must pay £90 costs and a £72 surcharge.

DANIEL TOWNSEND, 37, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on December 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES BARING, 35, Carn Y Cefn, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on November 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALBERT ELEZAJ, 25, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Crossway on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MICHAEL FOWLER, 39, of Tredegar Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment on Boxing Day 2021 in Newport.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

MASHFIQUL MANNAN, 27, of Hoskins Street, Newport must pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Maesglas Crescent on January 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAEED YASEEN TAHA, 44, of Halstead Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at the SDR Maesglas East roundabout on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW MCNAMEE, 39, of Aberthaw Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEC PETER MORRISON, 47, of Heol Y Parc, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Castle Street on January 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.