For someone looking for a fixer-upper this two-bedroom terraced cottage could be ideal, with the property based in Clydach Gorge in Gilwern.

The landmark is rich in history and natural beauty (although it’s near the busy A465 Heads of the Valleys Road), meaning this home could be well suited to someone who loves exploration.

The cottage, on Forge Row, is being marketed by James Dean Abergavenny and is listed on Rightmove.

It is being sold with no outward chain and includes double glazing and central heating – although the oil boiler needs replacing.

Upstairs the cottage has two bedrooms – with one including built-in storage – along with eaves storage and a toilet.

On the ground floor is the entrance hall which includes storage under the stairs.

Other rooms on the ground floor of the cottage include:

Lounge;

Kitchen;

Bathroom;

A metal-framed conservatory (off a rear hall).

The lounge includes two built-in shelving units and a (blocked off) fireplace.

It currently has laminated flooring.

The kitchen currently has a range of units – both at floor and eye level – along with counters and a built-in sink with drainer.

The bathroom currently includes a white bathtub, toilet, and hand basin, along with white tiling on the walls.

Meanwhile, the conservatory – off a rear hall - may not be the fanciest, but could be a lovely location to sip a drink and enjoy some reading or colouring to the soothing sound of rain pattering on the glass.

The metal-framed feature looks over the “sunny aspect” back garden which is a “good size” and appears to be well-maintained.

The back garden is mostly lawn with hedge borders, although there is also an area paved with slabs.

It also includes a brick out-house toilet, a summer house, and a former pigsty.

At the front of the cottage is “useful” off-road parking for two vehicles.

The full details of this listing are available on Rightmove here: https://rb.gy/rvnf1