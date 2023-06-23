The new trampoline and bouldering facility at the Serennu Children’s Centre in Rogerstone will mean the centre can offer rebound therapy – which combines bouncing, momentum, and rhythm to facilitate active movement in a hands-off approach using a trampoline.

The £820,000 facility at the centre, which is run by charity Sparkle, will add to the already extensive range of therapies and recreational activities on offer to children with disabilities and developmental issues.

The charity’s chair of trustees Janet Kelly said: “This is a wonderful new addition to the excellent facilities at the Serennu Children’s Centre.

“We can now offer highly beneficial leisure experiences and treatment opportunities that were previously unavailable to the children and young people who attend the centre.”

Child enjoying Serennu Children's Centre rebound facility trampoline aided by Sparkle Leisure Support Workers

The new centre will be officially opened by the Welsh Government’s deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan at midday on Thursday, July 6.

It was jointly funded by Sparkle and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The Serennu Children's Centre opened in 2011 following almost two decades of planning and fundraising - including a campaign led by the Argus. It replaced outdated facilities at Newport's Eveswell Clinic.

Sparkle’s main aim is to provide young people with disabilities and developmental difficulties, who cannot access mainstream activities, the same opportunities as able-bodied people.

Some of the things on offer include swimming lessons, play club, fully equipped sensory rooms, a climbing wall, and a MediCinema – which is open to families for free.

The Rebound Therapy Centre under construction

Young people are also taught vital life skills such as cleaning, ironing, booking train tickets, budgeting, and making reservations which will come in handy when they live independently in the future.

Activities are also put on to help young people with agility, balance, coordination, socialising, making new friends, building confidence, self-esteem, and problem solving.

Not only does the centre offer activities for youngsters, but it also offers valuable information and support to parents as well as a bit of respite.

Sparkle is entirely dependent on donations and grants to run its services – which cost upwards of £700,000 a year.