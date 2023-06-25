Billy Verren, 40, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport was back at Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing this week after being locked up in March.

It seems the police caught him early when it was revealed that the defendant only benefited by £2,723 from drug trafficking.

Officers found £2,220 in cash when they raided his home last summer and this will be seized from him after Judge Jeremy Jenkins made a confiscation order.

When Verren was sent to prison earlier this year, Judge Niclas Parry told him: “You are a prolific drug dealer.

“You have done it before, you have been imprisoned for it before but you do it again.

“You continue to do it because it is profitable.”

Judge Parry added: “You have no regard for the harm class A drugs in particular cause to individuals and communities who are blighted by drug crime.

“The level of profitability is perhaps indicated by the £2,200 worth of cash found at your home and by the reference in many messages to very significant sums of money.

“Your greatest mitigation is your plea of guilty and I give you credit for that.

“The sentence, to reflect the overall culpability of supplying two types of drugs including class A and possession of many kinds of drugs, is four years imprisonment."

Verren admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A and class B drugs.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, GHB and criminal property.