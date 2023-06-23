Roadworks will cause overnight closures on various sections of the motorway near Port Talbot and Swansea.

The overnight roadworks on the M4 begin today (June 23).

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this weekend.

M4 closures this weekend

M4 - Westbound, junction 41: The exit slip road from the M4 westbound at junction 41, Pentyla/Baglan, will be closed from 7.30pm tonight (June 23) until 4am tomorrow (June 24).

This is due to cyclic maintenance work.

M4 - Eastbound, junction 40: The entry slip road to the M4 eastbound at junction 40, Taibach, will be closed from 8pm tonight (June 23) until 1am tomorrow (June 24).

Ongoing road works are also set to cause "severe" disruptions on other sections of the M4 this weekend.

These include:

M4 westbound between junctions 18 and 20 (all weekend)

M4 westbound between junctions 22 and 23 on the Prince of Wales Bridge (all weekend)

For up-to-date traffic information, visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and Facebook.