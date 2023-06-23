South Wales Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 17-year-old Laiba who has been reported missing.

Laiba was last seen on Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff around 5pm on Wednesday evening, June 21.

She is described as Asian, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim to medium build.

There is concern for her welfare.

Laiba, who has links to Birmingham, was last seen wearing a black hijab headdress and a sage green abaya, white trainers, and carrying a black bag on her shoulder.

Anyone who may have seen Laiba, or who has information which will help us find her, is asked to please contact us by one of the below means quoting occurrence 2300205805.