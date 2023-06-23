On Saturday, June 24, Newport will play host to Wales' National Armed Forces Day.

The event celebrates and acknowledges "the contribution of those currently serving in the Armed Forces, veterans and volunteers".

Armed Forces Day celebrations will run from 10am until 6pm tomorrow in Newport and will include everything from a military parade to various attractions and even a concert.

But, the highlight of the day for most people will be the Red Arrow flypast.

Amazing video from within the formation of the #RedArrows taking part in a flypast over #London, marking His Majesty The King’s Official Birthday. Ahead of Red 1 is an Envoy IV aircraft, leading the nine Hawk jets.#KingsBirthdayFlypast pic.twitter.com/NtYaei11Lg — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) June 17, 2023

When is the Red Arrows flypast in Newport for Wales' National Armed Forces Day 2023?

Wales' National Armed Forces Day celebrations will kick off at 10am on Saturday, June 24 with a military parade.

The Red Arrows flypast in Newport will take place at around 11am.

The Red Arrows will also conduct a flypast of the National Armed Forces’ Day event in Cornwall on Saturday.

What else is happening for Wales National Armed Forces Day in Newport?





As well as the military parade and Red Arrows Flypast there will be a variety of things to do at the Armed Forces Day event in Newport.

A new mixed formation - the #RedArrows join with an Envoy IV aircraft over #London for this afternoon’s spectacular #KingsBirthdayFlypast. pic.twitter.com/oBHJjijtKQ — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) June 17, 2023

There will be attractions and entertainment from 10am until 3pm.

Attractions include:

Military exhibitions (located in city centre)

A commemorative service for HMS Turbulent

Live music stage (located on Kutaisi Walk near the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre)

Roaming street entertainment and re-enactment groups

Then at 4pm, running until 6pm, there will be a free, ticketed military concert at Rodney Parade Stadium.

There will also be a parachute drop into the stadium by The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Army award presentation and re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The event will conclude with a handover from Newport to Swansea of the hosting of Wales National Armed Forces Day 2024.

Where you can see Red Arrows full displays in Wales in 2023

The Red Arrows are set to return to south Wales next weekend (July 1 and 2) for the Wales Airshow in Swansea.

The Red Arrows are set to perform on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

According to the Red Arrows website, there are three types of display the Team Leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.

The type of display they carry out will be dependent on the height of the cloud cover on the day.

While the 2023 display routine is yet to be confirmed, the list of individual manoeuvres the Red Arrows can carry out include:

Wall to 7 Arrow

7 Arrow to Shuttle

Shuttle Roll

Shuttle to Lightning

Lightning Loop and Twist

Lightning to Phoenix

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix to Apollo Reversal

Tornado Present

Tornado to Jubilee Present

Jubilee Present to Detonator

Detonator

Double Rolls

Python

Boomerang

Rollbacks

Corkscrew

Goose

Heart

Crossbow

Infinity Break

The Red Arrows will be performing at the Rhyl Airshow in North Wales on August 26 and 27.

The full list of Red Arrow displays across the UK in 2023 are available in their website.