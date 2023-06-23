Planning permission has been granted for six flats on the first, second, and third floors of Highbury Chambers, Skinner Street.

There will be two two-bedroom flats on each floor, two of which will be designated as affordable housing. The businesses on the ground floor will remain in place.

Documents provided with the application say that, while the upper floors of the building previously had consent to be used as offices, the owner had found “there was no interest” when attempting to find potential tenants. The planning report added: “These findings are consistent with the general office accommodation climate across the city centre."

On the building itself, the report said: “Highbury Chambers is a Grade II-listed building.

“It is listed because it is a well-preserved late Victorian commercial development.

“It is also located within the Town Centre Conservation Area.

“The change of use of the upper floors from commercial uses to residential is considered the most appropriate way to secure the long-term future of the building, following the applicants’ evidence of unsuccessful marketing and the current market conditions for second-hand office accommodation.

“The Council Historic Buildings Officer supports this approach.

“The physical alterations are largely internal except for the refurbishment of windows above the betting office.

“Listed Building Consent has already been granted for those works and it is considered that special regard has been given to the desirability of preserving the architectural and historic interests of the building, and the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The report also notes the application does not include any new parking spaces, which is considered “generally unacceptable” given the council’s requirement to provide at least one space for every two flats. However, it adds the site is in “a sustainable location” given the availability of transport links, and therefore this was not considered grounds to refuse the application.

The report also states all 145 businesses and residents in the immediate area were offered the opportunity to comment on the plans, while a site notice was also placed at the site and in the Argus, but no comments were received.