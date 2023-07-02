There are plenty of beautiful campsites and holiday parks to visit within an hour's drive of Newport that boast stunning views and plenty for the kids to do.

Even if you don’t fancy staying in a tent, there are different options such as pods and static caravans to spend a few nights with the family.

Here are our top seven camping spots or holiday parks to visit this summer.

Safe haven Lodges Ltd – Newport

Just a stone’s throw away from the city centre, this site just a 19-minute drive away, and boasts stunning views of the Sirhowy Valley.

If you’re not happy about camping in a tent, they have cabins on site with a smart TV and a hot tub to relax in a perfect place if you want to stay close to home.

Where: Hafod Tudor Ter, Wattsville, Newport NP11 7QQ

Cwmcarn Forest – Newport

Cwmcarn forest is the place to go if you’re after a peaceful and relaxing time away, it’s a 25-minute drive from Newport.

It has plenty of options, from luxury lodges, glamping pods or a traditional campsite to set up a tent or touring caravan. It has a café on site and a shower block.

Where: Cwmcarn Forest Dr, Newport NP11 7FA

Under the Oak Glamping site – Bedwas

This campsite has great views of Welsh hills along with a farm, with plenty to do near by from a visit to Dunraven Castle to Bannau Brycheiniog and Pen y Fan.

The site has safari tents have a kitchen hot water and a living area, it also has glamping pods and a sheppards hut with a wooden hot tub, heated by a wood-burning stove.

Where: Mountain Rd, Bedwas, Caerphilly CF83 8ER

Ffrem Gelli Camping – Caerphilly

This family-run farm is a great place for children to blow off steam, it has a children’s playfield, along with a take-away café.

It has options for tents, campervans and has camping pods on site, it also has a user-friendly wet room on site.

Where: Gelli Farm Gelli Farm Lane, Trinant, Newport NP11 3AZ

Monmouthshire Caravan Park – Monmouth

This family run campsite is a 37-minute drive from Newport and has a plenty of space for touring caravans or motorhomes.

There is plenty to offer with a bar with a pool table that serves food at the weekend, with entertainment provided.

Where: Rockfield Rd, Monmouth NP25 5BA

Camp at the Wave – Bristol

Just 39 minutes across the Prince of Wales Bridge from Newport, this camp site has 25 tents, both private and shared accommodation.

Each glamping pods are equipped with a kitchen, beds, toilets, and a large balcony for the whole family with a café and bar on site.

Where: Main Rd, Bristol BS35 5RE

Whitemead Forest Park – Lydney

If you don’t mind driving 51 minutes away, this campsite has plenty more to offer for both adults and children.

The site has an indoor pool, spa, restaurant, and kid’s activities, it has plenty of options like cabins, touring area for caravans or motorhomes, along with a grass tent pitch with electric hook ups.

Where: Parkend, Lydney GL15 4LA