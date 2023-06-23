You might have come across Apple’s famous luggage tracker tags, but although holiday-goers highly recommend the product, they can be a bit pricey.

If you’ve been looking for something similar before you jet away across the world or book a weekend city break, here are some of the cheapest GPS tags we have found on Amazon along with their reviews.

At the time of writing, the prices of all products available are correct.

When travelling with the family, lost luggage is the last thing you need (Image: Canva)

Some of the cheapest GPS luggage trackers

Anker's eufy luggage tracker

Price: £13.99

This product works with iPhones and once activated, the locations of your items can be shared with your friends and family.

Although it works via Bluetooth, it’s also trackable using the Apple ‘Find My’ app, so your items can be found anywhere in the world.

The tag also has “left-behind” alerts and is water resistant.

One review said: "Now I will say I still have a few AirTags and that’s completely fine. What I will say is Anker’s Eufy Security Tag is a great addition to your trackers set up with Find My capabilities built in, so you can use it in near enough the same way as an AirTag. So it’s good for popping on a spare pair of keys or slipping into your Passport document wallet for holidays/trips.

Happy 39th Birthday to us! 🎂



Virgin Atlantic launched with one 747 by @richardbranson with an ambition to shake up the airline industry.



As we fast approach the big 4-0 we’re excited to look forward to the future of aviation with innovation, people and purpose at the forefront pic.twitter.com/vllvb4LImv — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) June 22, 2023

"It has it’s own app and also can be tracked in the same place as your AirTags and other apple products in the FindMy App."

Purchase the eufy luggage tracker here.

LandAirSea luggage tracker

Price: £19.85

The battery of this magnetic and waterproof device lasts around 1-2 weeks and can be hidden discretely in pockets and bags.

Users can track their items via the track and map (with Google Maps) in real-time through the company’s specially designed software.

A customer wrote: “Looked at lots of trackers prior to purchasing this one. Was dubious as seemed such a bargain at under £20. I was fully aware there would be a subscription and in my opinion, prices for that are all around the same for this type of device. This one had several options to suit every budget. Used today and was surprised at how accurately it tracked and how clear the images were on map. It even told me the speed of the vehicle it was travelling in.”

Please note, for this device there is a paid subscription to the SilverCloud web-based platform.

You can purchase the LandAirSea luggage tracker here.

Salind luggage tracker

Price: £26.99

This product has 90 days of battery life and works using a built-in SIM card, so you simply register online and the tracker is ready to use.

The GPS tracker can send you different alarms, such as a vibration alarm, low battery alarm, a drop alarm, and a speed alarm.

It also has 365 days of route memory to store and track.

Similar to the LandAirSea tag, a subscription will be required.

“The Functionality of this product is amazingly good, at an affordable price. It was reasonably easy to set up. Their sales/technical team are good and helpful. I purchased the tracker for many reasons, peace of mind for one, if my car was tampered with or stolen the tracker would let me know straight away. Would definitely recommend,” wrote one user.

See the Salind luggage tracker here.

ATUVOS luggage trackers

Price: £38.99 for a pack of two

These trackers can be used with a Bluetooth range of 120m, however, they can also be used with Apple’s ‘Find My’ app.

Use the app to ring your ATUVOS tracker with a built-in speaker to help find your things, this can also be done with the help of Siri.

The product is water resistant with a battery life of one year.

#traveltips #traveltipsandhacks #lostluggage #lostluggageissues ♬ original sound - All Things Travel @cici.inthesky Apple AirTags are a convenient and effective way to track luggage. Simply attach the small tag to your luggage and use the Find My app to locate it. The precision of the AirTag's location tracking ensures that you can find your luggage quickly and easily, no matter where it is. With its long battery life and durable design, the AirTag is the perfect travel companion for anyone who wants to keep their luggage safe and secure. #flightattendant

Someone who recommends the device wrote: "Great price. I fly a lot so these provide a little peace of mind - at least I know where my luggage is even if it’s not where it should be!"

Find out more about ATUVOS luggage trackers here.

Tile luggage tracker

Price: £19.99

You can use Tile’s free app to track your things from backpacks to suitcases when they are not in Bluetooth range - buy yours now on Amazon.

The device works on both iOS and Android devices.

The product description says it’s water resistant, has a three-year non-replaceable battery and a Bluetooth range of 76m.

One parent who purchased it, said: “I was able to use this for my son while abroad. It was simple to download the Tile App and I found it did what I needed. Now I am home I will find another use for it i.e. keys etc. Very good value for money.”