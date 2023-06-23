However, after his husband, David Furnish spoke to Sky News about the 76-year-old singer-songwriter appearing at Worthy Farm, he confirmed the music icon would be joined by four guests.

Since then, the rumour mill of the star-studded line-up began, with the likes of Harry Styles, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Taron Egerton among those who could take to the stage with Sir Elton.

But one of the biggest names who is speculated to perform is Britney Spears.

A packed Other Stage for Ben Howard. DH pic.twitter.com/TBIp9Ym6Pv — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2023

Is Britney Spears performing with Sir Elton John at Glastonbury on Sunday?





The 41-year-old Toxic hitmaker posted a cryptic message on Instagram last night (June 22).

It was an image with an apple cut into the shape of an English St George flag along with three Great Britain flag emojis.

Sir Elton will be taking to the Pyramid Stage to close Glastonbury 2023 from around 9pm on Sunday (June 25), with his set expected to last until around 11pm.

Sir Elton John to perform a ‘brand new show’ at Glastonbury 2023

Earlier in the week, the Tiny Dancer star said his Worthy Farm appearance will conclude his UK dates which he said "couldn't be a more perfect ending" as he retires from touring.

He is currently on his 350-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which was due to end in 2021 but it was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic and his hip injury.

Speaking to Radio 1 DJ and Strictly star Clara Amfo, Sir Elton, said: "I'm starting with a song I haven't played for about 10 years, so we'll see how it goes.

"I've got the set list down, I've got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice."

The Rocket Man phenomenon added: “It's a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there's quite a lot of deep cuts, it's not all hits, and you've got to keep people interested.

"When you put a setlist together, I always say it's a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose.”

He spoke about how it’s his first ever time at Glastonbury and explained: “I've watched Glastonbury on the TV, and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it's the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine.

"So if I was at Glastonbury, I would probably be in one of the smaller tents, looking at one of the newer acts playing, because that's what I want to see."