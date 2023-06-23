A TEEN was subjected to a horrific knife attack that has left him with “incalculable” bowel injuries after he tried to protect his girlfriend from being kicked in the head.

Justin Jenkins described how his life was going great right up to the point he was stabbed in the abdomen, leaving a 5cm wound in a horrendous attack.

As a result, Mr Jenkins now can’t be far from toilet facilities as he has lost control of his bowel movements.

On May 14 last year, Mr Jenkins and girlfriend Gemma Maidment were walking home from a night out in Caerphilly when a group of teens shouted at the pair and began a verbal argument before things took a turn for the worse.

Jessie Watson, 18, attacked Ms Maidment, punching her repeatedly in the head. Ms Maidment fell to the ground and was kicked in the head. Mr Jenkins went to check if she was ok - and was stabbed in the abdomen with a “Rambo knife” by Corey-Jay Thomas, 18.

He instantly felt his stomach protruding from his abdomen and collapsed while on the phone to the ambulance.

He was rushed to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, he had to be given two blood transfusions, before receiving a further three while being operated on.

Mr Jenkins lost 1.9 litres of blood and suffered infections to his lungs, blockages in his bowel, and struggled to breath.

He was discharged on May 20, six days after the horrendous attack - but his life has been transformed for the worse.

He has to take 20 tablets a day and cannot be far from a toilet.

The horrendous wound suffered by Justin Jenkins after being shanked (Image: Supplied)

Corey-Jay Thomas was high on alcohol and diazepam as he shanked his victim (Image: Gwent Police)

Jesie Watson came from a loving family before she committed a brutal attack (Image: FB)

In a victim impact statement, Mr Jenkins said: “Since the attack my self-confidence has collapsed. I was very happy with my life. Everything was going great, then the defendant stabbed me.”

Ms Maidment suffered multiple fractures to her jaw.

In mitigation it was said Thomas witnessed domestic violence growing up and started to drink from an early age. At the time of the attack he was high on alcohol and diazepam.

For Watson, her story was just as tragic. Judge Daniel Williams described how she had come from a caring, loving family, and that she had vowed never to be in this position again.

Cory-Jay Thomas, of, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Newport Crown Court on May 11.

On June 23, Judge Williams sentenced him to six years in a young offenders' institution. He’ll serve half that sentence in custody.

Jessie Watson, of Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm at Newport Crown Court on May 11.

On June 23, she was sentenced to a two-year community order and made to do 180 hours community service. She will also pay a surcharge of £95.