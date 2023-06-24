Torfaen Summer Fun Fest kicks off at the end of the school term and is open to all children and young people in Torfaen, aged 0 to 25.

A wide range of activities will be on offer up until September, including educational workshops, arts and crafts, seasonal sports, excursions and more.

From Monday, July 31, to Thursday, August 24, Torfaen Play Service will be hosting free daily play opportunities at all their Open Access Playschemes, Play in the Park, and Food and Fun Camps.

While Torfaen Youth Service will be providing a range of exciting activities, from mountain biking to a safari park visit, all running alongside their regular provision for young people aged 11 to 25.

There are also lots of fun and engaging programmes planned by other organisations, including Cwmbran Centre for Young People, TOGS, Hope GB, Heads4Arts, Pontypool Community Council, Menter Iaith Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen a Mynwy, and Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

Families with younger children can sign up to lots of provisions through the council's Early Years service, including Baby Allsorts, Little Explorers and Pop in and Play Sessions. To find out about other types of support available to families, visit the Torfaen Family Information Service website - https://torfaenfis.org.uk

All events and activities which form part of Torfaen’s Summer Fun Fest will be listed on the Connect Torfaen website - so watch this space for updates.

Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for children, families and education, expressed his appreciation for the diverse provisions available, saying, "In Torfaen, we are truly fortunate to possess a plethora of invaluable resources that resonate with individuals from diverse backgrounds, and the reasons behind their popularity are abundantly clear.

"From Torfaen Play and Sports Development to the Torfaen Youth Service and our exceptional libraries, these initiatives offer an impressive array of captivating activities and events. They empower children and young people to freely express themselves, acquire new skills, nurture their mental and physical well-being, and forge lasting memories that will shape their lives."

“I would also like to extend a huge thank you to all the dedicated volunteers who will be supporting this brilliant provision!"

For more information and registration, visit the Connect Torfaen website.