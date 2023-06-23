Harry Styles performed two shows at Principality Stadium this week and follows the likes of Coldplay, Beyonce and Blondie to have played in Cardiff in recent months.

Now it's Rag 'n' Bone Man's turn to wow crowds at Cardiff Castle with his show on Sunday, June 25.

What a way to kick off the weekend!!!Blondie prove they're still a force to be reckoned with as they rocked Cardiff Castle. pic.twitter.com/Znh1dSipya — It's On Cardiff (@itsoncardiff) June 16, 2023

Here's all you need to know ahead of this weekend's show.

Are tickets still available to see Rag 'n' Bone Man in Cardiff?





Tickets are still available (at the time of publication) to purchase for Rag 'n' Bone Man's show at Cardiff Castle on Sunday, June 25.

General admission standing tickets are still available, on sale for £55.69.

There are also hospitality tickets still available for £112.50.

Tickets are available to purchase on the gigantic website or through Ticketmaster.

Rag 'n' Bone Man Cardiff Castle concert times

Rag 'n' Bone Man will be performing at Cardiff Castle on Sunday, June 25.

Gates open at 5pm and last entry is at 8.30pm.

The concert will conclude at 10pm.

Who is the support act for Rag 'n' Bone Man in Cardiff?





There will be no support act for Rag 'n' Bone Man when he performs at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

What is the weather like for Rag 'n' Bone Man's concert at Cardiff Castle?





Cardiff Castle is an open-air venue and so is subject to weather conditions.

Concert-goers could be in luck when it comes to the weather for the Rag 'n' Bone Man concert on Sunday.

According to the BBC Weather forecast for Sunday, June 25, it will be 25C with thundery showers and a fresh breeze in Cardiff.

However, the weather is predicted to clear by late afternoon and come 8pm it is forecast to be sunny, with a moderate breeze, and 19C.

Road closures for Rag 'n' Bone Man's Cardiff Castle show

Unlike the Beyonce, Coldplay and Harry Styles' concerts at Principality Stadium, there will be no major city centre road closures for Rag 'n' Bone Man's gig at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

However, according to Cardiff Bus, Castle Street will be closed between Westgate Street and Kingsway, for crowd safety following the concert.

These closures are expected to be in place from around 9:45pm to midnight.

This road closure will also impact bus services, so be sure to visit the Cardiff Bus website for more details and alternate routes.

Parking at Cardiff Castle

According to the Cardiff Castle website, there is no dedicated parking available on site.

However, there are several public parking facilities close by.

Pre-bookable parking is available at NCP Cardiff Westgate Street and NCP Cardiff Greyfriars.

From 10 Jun to 5 Aug, we are welcoming globally renowned artists to Cardiff Castle as part of the Summer Concert Series.

If you are planning to visit during this time, please note that there will be some changes to our regular opening hours on event days.https://t.co/kcodSzuC6X — Cardiff Castle (@cardiff_castle) June 9, 2023

There are also a number of other city centre car parks that will be available to use on the day including St David's Car Park which is open 24 hours.

You can also visit the Just Park website which will tell you available parking options in the area.

Other artists performing at Cardiff Castle this summer

Rag 'n' Bone Man is one of a host of big names performing at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Other artists performing at Cardiff Castle in 2023 include:

Glitterbox - July 1

Sting - July 2

Westlife - July 5

Hozier - July 6

The Lumineers - July 7

Bastille - July 8

Tom Jones - July 21, 24 and August 5

For more details and the full list of performers at Cardiff Castle this summer, visit their website.