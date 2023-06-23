Mounted officers from South Wales Police were on patrol in Porthcawl with horses Max and Hamilton when they saw a Vauxhall Vivaro van being driven with a traffic cone stuck under its front grill.

They signalled it to stop, but the driver instead drove sped off towards the funfair. A short time later they saw the same vehicle on New Road and again tried to get it to stop – at which point the driver swerved onto the pavement, narrowly missing pedestrians and the horses, and drove off.

The police horses had to be held back by the officers to avoid being hit by the vehicle and pedestrians who were on the pavement were also narrowly missed.

The police investigation identified the driver as 54-year-old Paul William Hawkins, from Newport. He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was given a three-year driving ban and a suspended six-month prison sentence.

Sergeant Joe McElroy said: “Hawkins’ actions that day were incredibly dangerous; he put our horses and officers, and innocent members of the public, at risk simply to avoid being stopped by police.

“It is sheer good fortune that there were no injuries, and I’m pleased that Hawkins has been banned from the roads.

“While our police horses’ work is varied – from searching for missing people, crowd control and engagement events where they are always extremely popular – some seem to forget that their riders are operational police officers with policing powers.

“When he was requested to stop that day, Hawkins had absolutely no excuse for not doing so or for the actions which followed.”