Van driver Michael Saltmarsh, 48, of Station Terrace, Caerphilly, had previously admitted causing the deaths of David Gay, 58, and Wendy Gay, 67, by dangerous driving - having got behind the wheel after having drunk "four or five pints" of beer.

Saltmarsh, who appeared in Cardiff Crown Court today for sentencing, also pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop.

The offences took place on Nantgarw Road at around 7.50pm on Friday, March 17.

A witness account read in court detailed how the defendant had driven through a red light at a pelican crossing on a dark night in heavy rain.

The prosecution argued that he "would have been aware the lights were red".

A police investigation found that he was driving at a speed between 37 and 52mph at the time of impact. The limit was 30mph.

He did not stop.

The witness report stated that they had seen a body lying in the road.

Mr Gay was seen to be badly injured. When he was asked whether he was ok he replied: "Where is my wife?"

The court heard Mrs Gay was lying a short distance away. She was more severely injured and soon lost consciousness. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Gay was taken to hospital where he regained consciousness - but died three days later, on March 20.

But on March 19 he was noted to be delirious, and the following day (March 20), after attempts to perform CPR, he too was pronounced dead.

The prosecution noted that Saltmarsh has two previous convictions for drink driving - in 2001 and 2006.

The court heard when the defendant returned home, his partner inspected his van as he admitted to have "bumped" it - and said she found it had been "mangled", with a handbag wedged in the bonnet.

Victim impact statements from Mrs Gay's son, Adam Lawrence, and Mr Gay's sister, Valerie Thomas, were read to the court.

Mr Lawrence wrote: "I was shocked, couldn't speak.

"It was pointless, this should never have happened.

"The news of Dave (Mr Gay)'s death knocked me for six. It felt like we were going through it all again.

"She did so much for me and could always make me feel better.

"They have been robbed of their life. I don't know how i will get over this."

Ms Thomas wrote: "This has caused unimaginable pain, stress and trauma.

"It's been unbearable. They were soulmates.

"He was told of his wife's death in hospital. It's a brutally sad situation."

The court heard Saltmarsh had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Addressing Saltmarsh, Judge Paul Hobson said: "The loss of human life is something no sentence can reflect.

"The effect of what you have done will last for many years.

"You were in no fit state to be behind the wheel.

"You'd drunk four or five pints and been in the pub for four hours.

"It was entirely selfish and irresponsible."

Saltmarsh was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison for both counts of causing death by dangerous driving - to run concurrently with one another.

He was also sentenced to two months for driving with excess alcohol - also to run concurrently.

Upon his release, Saltmarsh will be subject to a seven-year disqualification from driving.

Speaking after the sentencing, Sergeant Lewys Davies, the senior officer in the case, said: “This is a devastating case that has resulted in the needless loss of two lives.

“Saltmarsh's reckless actions highlight the real dangers of irresponsible driving.

“There are no excuses for driving after consuming alcohol, think not only of yourself, but think of your family, think of your friends, think of your loved ones and most importantly think of those you could hurt and the lives you could change forever.

"If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drug, you could help save a life by reporting this to us. You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media. If the crime is taking place or it is an emergency, always call 999.

“You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this time.”