Noah Herniman, 17, suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain in 2021.

However, he has remained stoic ever since - continuing with charity work which has seen him become well known throughout the town and beyond.

To date, he has raised more than £20,000 for various causes.

Today, however, it was not the fundraiser that he expected.

A small crowd of about 100 or so well-wishers had gathered at the Chepstow bandstand to, Noah was told, welcome a new fundraising drive for Llamau (a homelessness charity) and Welsh Women's Aid.

In attendance was TV weatherman Derek Brockway, who had been in town filming his Weatherman Walking series and was to speak to Noah about his fundraising. Or so he thought.

After inviting Noah up on stage, he instead presented him with a special Local Hero Award for all of his work.

A cheer went up from onlookers as the presentation took place, with Noah admitting that he was dumbstruck and taken aback.

Mr Brockway explained that Noah had been presented with the award for "being a true local hero" and inspiring so many with his charitable work.

The work is never done it seems and Noah quickly turned the conversation towards his latest endeavour.

He is now ramping up fundraising for Noah's Retreat, "which may be a caravan or purpose-built cabin for wheelchairs where families can be provided for and have some respite".

To find out more, and to donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelleynoah-herniman