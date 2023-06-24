The pair arrived at All Creatures Great And Small rescue centre as part of a group of four, but had to be separated to have enough space.

Now this pair are keen to stay together.

Jasper is a domestic long hair, born on February 17, 2021. Oscar is a domestic short hair and a year older, having been born on June 18, 2020.

A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: “Jasper and Oscar arrived into us on March 31. They arrived as a four but were separated due to cabin space.

“They are both lovely cats that adore attention and Jasper is very chatty! He is very photogenic and is always ready to pose.

“Both would be happy to live with young children but they cannot live with a dog.”

They added: “Jasper is the more confident of the two.

“Oscar can be a little more timid and relies heavily on Jasper’s company. He loves to head-butt Jasper for attention and is close with him at all times.

“Both love a head scratch and attention.”

The sanctuary believes they will make wonderful companions to a home and will give so much love and joy to a wonderful new family.

Around a week after both cats arrived, they were showing very mild flu symptoms (sneezing), this has now cleared up and they were due to get their first flu jabs this month.

The nature of cat flu is that they are likely to be carriers and moving into a cattery from a home most likely triggered a flare up.

Therefore Jasper and Oscar will need to be the only cats in a new home.

Jasper has an enlarged heart which could potentially shorten his life span.

He is currently on no medication for this at the moment, as it is not needed.

For further information on Jasper’s condition, please email the sanctuary and as to speak to a member of staff.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk