THIS week we celebrated the solstice, so we asked camera club members to share their images of summer or the longest day - and you didn’t disappoint.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the camera club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Enjoying the summer at Cwmbran boating lake by Nicola Gapper
A summer bouquet in Risca, taken by Alison Smith
Beautiful scenery on the Blorenge, by Tammy Louise Mountain
Sarah Marshall watched the sunset a little further afield at Rest Bay, near Porthcawl
Usk town centre, by Shanika Perera
Across the lake at Tredegar House in the height of summer by Paul Harris
The solstice sunset from Goldcliff, taken by Marilyn Jones Barnett from the back bedroom window
Sunset in Blaenavon by Sarah Protheroe
Usk Castle taken by member Lee Kershaw.
Summer solstice at Twmbarlam, Torfean, by Wesley Baker
