THIS week we celebrated the solstice, so we asked camera club members to share their images of summer or the longest day - and you didn’t disappoint.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the camera club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Take a seat: Enjoying the summer at Cwmbran boating lake by Nicola Gapper.

Enjoying the summer at Cwmbran boating lake by Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Blooms: A summer bouquet in Risca, taken by Alison Smith

A summer bouquet in Risca, taken by Alison Smith

South Wales Argus: Wildflower: Beautiful scenery on the Blorenge byTammy Louise Mountain

Beautiful scenery on the Blorenge, by Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: Road trip: Sarah Marshall watched the sunset a little further afield at Rest Bay, near Porthcawl.

Sarah Marshall watched the sunset a little further afield at Rest Bay, near Porthcawl

South Wales Argus: Water way: Usk town centre by Shanika Perera

Usk town centre, by Shanika Perera

South Wales Argus: Reflective mood: Across the lake at Tredegar House in the height of summer by Paul Harris

Across the lake at Tredegar House in the height of summer by Paul Harris

South Wales Argus: End of days: The solstice sunset from Goldcliff, taken by Marilyn Jones Barnett from the back bedroom window.

The solstice sunset from Goldcliff, taken by Marilyn Jones Barnett from the back bedroom window

South Wales Argus: Bright: Sunset in Blaenavon by Sarah Protheroe

Sunset in Blaenavon by Sarah Protheroe

South Wales Argus: Summer stroll: Usk Castle taken by member Lee Kershaw.

Usk Castle taken by member Lee Kershaw.

South Wales Argus: Twilight: Summer solstice at Twmbarlam, Torfean, by Wesley Baker.

Summer solstice at Twmbarlam, Torfean, by Wesley Baker