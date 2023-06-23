Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Thierry Price, who has been reported as missing.

Thierry, 17, was last seen at an address in Abercarn at around midday on Tuesday, June 20.

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2ins, of medium build with mousey brown hair and stubble on his chin.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt and white trainers.

Thierry has links to Brynmawr and the wider Blaenau Gwent area.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300204100," a spokesperson said.

"Thierry is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."