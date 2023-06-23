Ringland Circle was closed in both directions after heavy rain broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Gwent Police were on the scene diverting traffic away from the area.

The flooding was caused a blocked culvert after it became overwhelmed with debris from upstream.

Newport City Council is now looking into a solution to reduce the risk of repeated flooding in the area.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Due to the intensity of the rainfall yesterday, the culvert grating became overwhelmed with debris from upstream.

“Officers are investigating to identify a possible solution to reduce the risk of the problem repeating."