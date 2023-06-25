HERE is a round-up of everyone from Gwent who has appeared in court outside the area in the past week.
The following cases are for the period from June 16-23.
Neil Cummings
Cummings was fined £538 at Worcester Justice Centre on Friday, June 16.
The 49-year-old, of Sunningdale, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling in excess of 70mph limit on a variable speed limit stretch of the A40 in Herefordshire.
He was fined £538 for the offence, which occurred on December 7, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £215.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
Jacob Starling
Starling was fined £220 at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 20.
The 29-year-old, of Loftus Walk, Newport, was clocked travelling in excess of the 70mph limit on a stretch of the M5 in Gloucestershire.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on November 30, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £88.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Marcus Williams
Williams was fined £40 at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 22.
The 31-year-old, of Moor Street, Chepstow, had trespassed on sidings owned by GWR at Patchway Railway Station.
He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on May 1, 2023.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.
James Bunnett
Bunnett was fined £300 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.
The 34-year-old, of Merlin Crescent, Newport, was seen using a mobile phone while driving on a stretch of Bridge Street in Pontypridd.
He was fined £300 for the offence, which occurred on February 20, 2023.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £120.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Sarah Jones
Jones was fined £200 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.
The 33-year-old, of Severn View, Garndiffaith, allowed another person to drive a vehicle with no insurance on a stretch of Upper Frog Street in Tenby.
She was fined £200 for the offence, which occurred on July 29, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
