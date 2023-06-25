The following cases are for the period from June 16-23.

Neil Cummings

Cummings was fined £538 at Worcester Justice Centre on Friday, June 16.

The 49-year-old, of Sunningdale, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling in excess of 70mph limit on a variable speed limit stretch of the A40 in Herefordshire.

He was fined £538 for the offence, which occurred on December 7, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £215.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jacob Starling

Starling was fined £220 at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 20.

The 29-year-old, of Loftus Walk, Newport, was clocked travelling in excess of the 70mph limit on a stretch of the M5 in Gloucestershire.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on November 30, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £88.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Marcus Williams

Williams was fined £40 at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 22.

The 31-year-old, of Moor Street, Chepstow, had trespassed on sidings owned by GWR at Patchway Railway Station.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on May 1, 2023.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

James Bunnett

Bunnett was fined £300 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.

The 34-year-old, of Merlin Crescent, Newport, was seen using a mobile phone while driving on a stretch of Bridge Street in Pontypridd.

He was fined £300 for the offence, which occurred on February 20, 2023.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £120.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sarah Jones

Jones was fined £200 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.

The 33-year-old, of Severn View, Garndiffaith, allowed another person to drive a vehicle with no insurance on a stretch of Upper Frog Street in Tenby.

She was fined £200 for the offence, which occurred on July 29, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.