As you can explore all of Europe without even stepping onto a plane with an Interrail holiday, meaning you can travel through countries on scenic train journeys.

The unique and calm way to travel is great if you want a quick trip to Europe or want to explore over time, stopping at new destinations and learning about new cultures.

No matter what age you are, Interrail is a great way to travel and just maybe it will be your next getaway.

Interrail lets you explore freely. (Image: Getty Images)

What is Interrail?





Interrail is when you can buy one train pass that lets you travel all over Europe with more than 40,000 destinations in 33 countries to choose from.

Travelling by train lets you have more freedom with holidaying, with the less strict times for travel compared to planes thanks to them being more regular.

The pass gives you access to 40 railway and ferry companies in 33 countries, and if you are someone that likes to sit back and relax and watch the views as you travel, the Interrail is perfect.

Giving you the option to travel through the mass amounts of land and see them in all their glory, you can see everything from seaside towns to mountain scenes and more.

Would you do an Interrail holiday? (Image: Getty Images)

Anyone that is a resident of a European country can use an interrail pass and some travellers can even get discounts.

Senior discounts give customers 10% off the overall cost and you can book seat reservations on specific routes too.

Prices start at €194 for four days within a month and rise to €711 for three months for 2nd class tickets.

However, if you want wider seats with less crowded areas, you can get 1st class tickets starting at €246 for four days within a month to €902 for three months.

