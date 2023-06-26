Network Rail and its contractor, AmcoGiffen, will begin working on the Severn Estuary line to improve resilience from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 18.

Engineers will be working on a one-mile-stretch of railway, close to Purton, near Lydney and will remove around 15,000 tonnes of material from the cliff face.

Teams will then begin to install an ‘active’ mesh system covering 19,500 sq m secured by more than 5,000 rock bolts. This system will hold the cliff face in position and help to prevent landslips from damaging and subsequently closing the railway.

This section of railway, Network Rail say, is in "desperate need of resilience upgrades" as it was hit by three landslips in January 2023 alone, following a bout of prolonged heavy rainfall.

Prior to phase one of this project last summer, the Newport-Gloucester line was struck by five major incidents recorded between 2020-2021. This has led to extended closures of the railway and temporary speed restrictions, delaying more than 200,000 trains.

Work carried out last summer prevented landslips on this section of railway during January’s heavy rain, highlighting the success of phase one and the need for this second phase of upgrades on this vulnerable section.

More work on the Chepstow to Gloucester railway line

During this work, the line will be temporarily closed so Network Rail and AmcoGiffen can carry out this work safely and efficiently.

Transport for Wales and CrossCountry trains will be affected, and a rail replacement service will be put in place.

Transport for Wales will replace trains with buses calling at all stations:

Between Severn Tunnel Junction and Gloucester from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4 - this is due to work being carried out on Chepstow viaduct;

Between Chepstow and Gloucester from Sunday, August 6, to Friday, August 11, and Monday, August 14, to Thursday, August 17;

Weekend train timetables are due to operate on Saturday, August 5 and on the weekend of Saturday-Sunday, August 12-13.

CrossCountry will replace all trains with buses between Newport and Gloucester, calling at all stations:

Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4;

Sunday, August 6, to Friday, August 11;

Monday, August 14, to Thursday, August 17;

Weekend train timetables are due to operate on Saturday, August 5, and on the weekend of Saturday-Sunday, August 12-13.

Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: “The line between Newport and Gloucester is particularly vulnerable to landslips due to its exposed location along the Severn Estuary.

“I’d just like to thank everyone for their patience while we safely carry out this essential work.”