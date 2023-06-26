The UK's leading pet charity, the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), is trying to raise awareness of the condition in pets.

The advice comes as the PDSA reports that as many as one in 300 dogs and one in 200 cats may be suffering from Diabetes.

The charity has said that it "wants owners to be aware of the signs of diabetes, and also know how to reduce the risk of their pets suffering from this disease."

Drinking and weeing more than normal are among the Diabetes symptoms you should watch out for in your pet.

Symptoms of Diabetes in Dogs and Cats

Here are 6 signs and symptoms of Diabetes you should be on the lookout for, according to PDSA.

Drinking more than normal Weeing more than normal (usually because they're drinking so much) Increased appetite, or going off their food Weight loss (even though they are eating more) Low energy Vomiting (with other symptoms of diabetes)

The charity has also shared some advice to dog and cat owners to help them reduce the risk of their furry friend developing the disease.

Tips to reduce the risk of Diabetes amongst cats and dogs

Cats

PDSA has shared that overweight cats are more prone to diabetes.

The charity advises owners to help their felines maintain a healthy weight and feed them a balanced diet.

It adds that the diet should be suitable for their age and their activity level is also very important in warding off the condition.

Dogs

There are many risk factors for diabetes in dogs, according to PDSA.

This includes some factors outside owners' control, including their dog's age and genetics.

That being said, PDSA says that unneutered female dogs are more likely to develop Diabetes.

The charity says 'it’s a good idea' to speak to your vet about neutering to reduce this risk.