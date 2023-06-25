PART of the M4 will be closed overnight for two nights early next week.

The westbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed between junction 25 for Caerleon and junction 26 for Malpas, between 8pm on Monday, June 26, until 6am the following day.

The closure will also be in place between 8pm the following day – Tuesday, June 27 – and 6am on Wednesday, June 28.

This is to allow roadworks to take place.

Signposted diversions will be in place.