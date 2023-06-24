The plans are said to currently still be in the early stages with the Home Office developing the idea.

It comes as Sky News reported that the marquees would house hundreds of migrants.

Previously, the Conservatives announced several accommodation sites across the nation including former military bases and barges.

The plans are part of Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” amid attempts to handle the rising amount of small boat crossings.

Sunak announced at the start of 2023 that “stopping the boats” was part of his five priorities for the year.

He has since allowed a law to give ministers the power to deny asylum applications that have entered the country via the Channel, according to Sky News.

The Illegal Migration Bill allows the home secretary to remove unaccompanied children from the UK once they turn 18.

Despite the new laws, the Channel has seen nearly 11,000 people cross in hopes to claim Alyssum.

June saw a monthly high with a total of 3,303 people crossing making it higher than the total for June 2022.

The laws have faced criticism from MPs and campaign groups, plus official bodies have warned that they could be breaching international human rights laws.

Reports of the marquees were not denied by the government, as Sky News shares that a spokesperson told them: “We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.

"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options.

"Accommodation offered to asylum seekers, on a no-choice basis, meets our legal and contractual requirements."