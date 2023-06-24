As Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett appeared on the Park Stage to join the US pop-rock duo Sparks, consisting of veteran musicians Ron and Russell Mael.

Blanchett previously appeared in the band's music video for The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and Sparks had hinted that they might be joined by the Hollywood star.

Cate Blanchett surprises Glastonbury crowds

Kicking off the band’s Glastonbury set, singer Russell Mael told crowds: “Hopefully as many of you know we have a brand new album, it just came out a couple of weeks ago.

cate blanchett performing sparks' "the girl is crying in her latte" live at gastonbury festival 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/D8fYxktZAE — obi wán flynobi (@katehepburns) June 23, 2023

“We have a super special treat tonight.

“We did a video for this song recently and we had the great honour of having the great actor Cate Blanchett join us – where are you, Cate Blanchett?”

Walking onto the stage, Blanchett wore a yellow suit, green glasses and red, over-ear headphones, wearing the same outfit she had worn for the Sparks music video.

The actress displayed a series of energetic moves to the song, which she performed while standing still, Blanchett bowed and left the stage again without saying a word.

Fans on social media were quick to share their excitement as one Twitter user wrote: “Couldn’t love this woman anymore” whilst another added “Favourite moment of @glastonburyso far! #CateBlanchett with @sparksofficial Pure Joy!”

Others praised the performance as one user said: “#Sparks are killing it @glastonbury and that's without having #CateBlanchett dancing for them. So far the best performance I've seen at the festival.”

Sparks first met Blanchett in Paris last year, prior to her rampant success during the 2023 awards season for her performance in Todd Field’s film Tar.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the Cesar Awards last year, little knowing that a year later one of the great actors of our time – and a splendid person – would graciously consent to lending her booty-shaking skills to the first video from our new album,” the Mael brothers said previously.