Whiteheads Sports Club has lodged a planning application for a covered spectator stand alongside its football pitch in Park View, Bassaleg.

The stand would have space for 100 seated spectators.

Information on the application form submitted to Newport City Council said: “In order to meet with the Football Association of Wales criteria for Level 3 the club requires a stand that can seat 100 spectators.

“The application seeks permission for a 100-seater stand.

“The stands will be constructed in standard box sheeting coloured black, the seats would be of yellow and black plastic.

“The stand would measure 2.83m in depth and 13.5m long.

“The stands would have a mono-pitched roof with a maximum height of 3m.

“The stand would be in an area where there are currently two breeze block dug outs which are 2 metres high and 1.5 metres deep and it is proposed that these would be removed.

“The stand would be facing away from residential development and is already partially screened by foliage/shrubbery from the roadside.”

Supporting information provided with the application says: “Whitehead Sports and Social Club is an established club and community interest company located at Park View, Bassaleg.

"The site has been used for sport, leisure and social activities since the 1930s and is a well-established and much valued community facility.

“The site contains an existing club house, parking area, football pitch, rugby pitch, bowling green, training area and changing rooms.

“There are mature trees on the south and east boundaries of the site which are not affected by this proposal.”

To view or comment on the application, visit newport.gov.uk/planningonline and search for application 23/0462.

Comments on the application must be made by Friday, July 14.