Wellswood is a large, "immculately presented" home in Llanfrechfa.

It is marketed as "the perfect home for a growing family".

However, that growing family will need upwards of £850,000 in order to land their perfect home.

The grand pillared entrance allows access to accommodation over three floors.

All the mod-cons - and then some - are boasted across all three floors of this spacious property.

Outside, the house is approached via a shared lane serving only five individual detached homes and having a private tarmac front driveway with space for four/five cars fronting a substantial detached double garage with powered up and over door.

The mature and well-tended gardens wrap around the property with a lawn at the front, a two-tier gravelled patio area at one side and well stocked beds containing ornamental plants, shrubs and trees.

There is a large rear paved patio area with steps up to a further two-tier garden having original walled garden stone boundary, shrubs and trees.

To organise a viewing, or to put an offer in and splash the cash, head to rightmove.co.uk/properties/134518703#