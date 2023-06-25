AN IMPOSING five-bedroom luxury home set on a private road near Cwmbran is on the market.
Wellswood is a large, "immculately presented" home in Llanfrechfa.
It is marketed as "the perfect home for a growing family".
However, that growing family will need upwards of £850,000 in order to land their perfect home.
The grand pillared entrance allows access to accommodation over three floors.
All the mod-cons - and then some - are boasted across all three floors of this spacious property.
Outside, the house is approached via a shared lane serving only five individual detached homes and having a private tarmac front driveway with space for four/five cars fronting a substantial detached double garage with powered up and over door.
The mature and well-tended gardens wrap around the property with a lawn at the front, a two-tier gravelled patio area at one side and well stocked beds containing ornamental plants, shrubs and trees.
There is a large rear paved patio area with steps up to a further two-tier garden having original walled garden stone boundary, shrubs and trees.
To organise a viewing, or to put an offer in and splash the cash, head to rightmove.co.uk/properties/134518703#
