The application sought to convert the four-bedroom house at 17 Fairoak Terrace into a House in Multiple Occupation – a residential properties with separate bedrooms and communal kitchen and bathroom facilities – with five bedrooms.

But the plans have been refused on a number of grounds, including that there would be nowhere for the occupier of a bedroom on the ground floor to sleep or store their belongings if the building was to flood, and that users of a roof terrace would be able to see directly into another of the bedrooms.

Planning officers also raised concerns that another of the bedrooms would not have “an adequate level of useable floor space”.

Seven objections were received against the application, with issues raised including the impact on parking in the area.

One neighbour said there was "already a lack of parking, yet I am still paying for a parking permit to not be able to park in my own street".

Another said the area was "already burdened with competition for inadequate parking".

A third objected on similar grounds, claiming: "I often have to park in the car park on Chepstow Road and pay as I cannot park outside my property."

A council highways officer, however, said parking was "not an issue".

They calculated the proposed HMO would require "an additional two parking spaces" and a parking survey "suggests that these can be accommodated on-street within 200 metres of the property".

Other complaints centred on fears of anti-social behaviour and a perceived rise in the number of HMO applications locally.

"Our neighbourhood has seen a proliferation of HMO applications recently and it is a genuine worrying trend, there has been a rapid decline in the aesthetic and atmosphere on this area on a whole," one person said.

"It looks and feels like an area that is already in a spiral of decline."

They claimed that "granting the application would further add and speed up the process of decline of this area".

Another local said the area was "now suffering disproportionately from levels of anti-social behaviour".

They added: "I would hope the planning process would take into place the comments of local police with regards to the lane to the rear of Fairoak Terrace."

Ward councillor for Victoria Farzina Hussain also lodged an objection against the proposal, saying: “Fairoak Terrace has existing parking issues presently, if permission is granted for the HMO this will cause more strain on parking.”

She added she was also concerned about “ongoing complaints of ASB (anti-social behaviour) and groups of people gathering and consuming alcohol in the nearby car park,” as well as “the loss of a family home in an area which already has a high proportion of HMOs and temporary accommodation”.

The decision to refuse the application was issued on Thursday, June 15. To view the planning documents visit newport.gov.uk/planningonline and search for application 23/0338