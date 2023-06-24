The Newport Centre - which served the city as a concert venue, leisure centre, and swimming pool for more than 35 years - closed in March, and is currently being knocked down.

This inspired us to have a dig through our archive and find pictures of other buildings being demolished.

And it appears 2006 was a bumper year for demolitions, with all these pictures from that year alone - and one which is still standing despite attempts to knock it down.

Do you remember when these buildings were knocked down?

Blackwood bus station being knocked down in March 2006

Able Jack's in Mill Parade, Newport, being knocked down in April 2006

The old Kingsway car park in Newport being demolished in May 2006

Little Bulmore Farm pictured in October 2006. The Celtic Manor Resort wanted to knock the building down as it was building the clubhouse for the 2010 Ryder Cup, but the request was blocked

The building is still standing today, alongside the Ryder Cup Clubhouse

Building work alongside Little Bulmore Farm

The building is Grade II-listed