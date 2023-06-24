Prices rose in Torfaen and Monmouthshire, but dropped in Newport, Caerphilly, according to the most recent land Registry Data.

But prices have risen across the board compared with this time last year.

Across Wales as a whole, prices were down 1.3 per cent in April. The highest annual growth in Wales was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 11.6 per cent, to £162,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Anglesey lost 3.1 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £225,000.

Average house prices in each area of Gwent:

Blaenau Gwent: £128,603 - down 4.4 per cent in April, but up 2.2 per cent year-on-year;

Caerphilly: £182,182 - down 1.3 per cent in April, but up 6.6 per cent year-on-year;

Monmouthshire: £362,142 – up one per cent in April, and 7.1 per cent year-on year;

Newport: £234,827 – down 0.8 per cent in April, but up 4.2 per cent year-on-year;

Torfaen: £203,836 – up 1.9 per cent in April, and 9.3 per cent year-on year;

Wales: £212,834 – down 1.3 per cent in April, and up two per cent year-on year;

UK: £286,489 – up 0.5 per cent in April, and 3.5 per cent year-on-year.

Buyers paid less for properties in Blaenau Gwent than anywhere else in Wales in April. The average price paid in Monmouthshire (£362,000), at the other end of the scale, would buy 2.8 homes in Blaenau Gwent.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.