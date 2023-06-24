Wowing the crowds with his impressive set, his performance was not the only thing that fans enjoyed.

As Glastonbury security staff broke out into dance during Astley’s iconic hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

With spins and hands waving in the air, security staff looked like they were having the time of their life as Astley sang on stage.

I always love it when the security team do a #Glastonbury dance! pic.twitter.com/IR66YYs6wQ — Mark (@fanoftv) June 24, 2023

Viewers from home were quick to praise the staff, as one Twitter user wrote: “All the security people joining in dancing along to 'Never Gonna Give You Up', Brilliant.”

Rick Astley wows fans with Glastonbury set

The security staff's dancing skills were not the only thing that impressed crowds, as Astley himself also received lots of praise.

As many said that he’s done “what we came for” one user even called him “the winner of Glastonbury 2023.”

Rick Astley on drum duty covering AC/DC #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/O0JI7zdSot — Jay J (@JibbaJabb) June 24, 2023

From covering all the hits and some new tunes, Astley did it all from dancing on stage, getting the hairdryer to fix his hair and playing on the drums, covering AC/DC.

One Twitter user summed it up by sharing: “What an amazing set from Rick Astley! The man is a legend!”