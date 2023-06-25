Planning permission has been granted to demolish a building at Bassaleg Ambulance Station in Park View formerly used as a mortuary.

Permission was already in place to knock down the building and create four new parking spaces, but the new application now means six new parking spaces can be created.

A council report said: “The current site comprises of the former Bassaleg Mortuary, a single-storey building with an existing parking area.

“The site is accessed via its existing entrance off Deer Park Lane.

“The mortuary building, which is currently vacant, is to be removed and six car parking spaces provided in its place.

“The proposed surface material would be tarmac.”

The report also said the new car park would be “of a small scale” and “is not considered to have a detrimental impact on residential amenity”.

It also says 19 residents in the immediate area were given the opportunity to comment on the application, and no responses were received.

Planning permission was granted on Thursday, June 15.

To view the application visit newport.gov.uk/planningonline and search for application 23/0306