INCREDIBLE video footage has captured the moment the Red Arrows soared over Newport this afternoon from a pilot's eye view.
The footage was shared by the Red Arrows themselves a short time ago.
It shows the display team flying in formation as they approach the city.
Recognisable landmarks, such as the SDR and George Street bridges are seen below, as the planes zoom above onlookers.
Here’s more great footage from #ArmedForcesDay - this time on board with the #RedArrows over #Newport, #Wales. pic.twitter.com/69Ra36opjQ— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) June 24, 2023
From the ground it seemed as though the were gone in a split second, but this footage shows what it must have been like for the skilled pilots on board.
For more on Newport's Armed Forces Day celebrations, click here
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here