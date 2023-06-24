This comes just weeks after she exited the show with her character Lauren choosing to spend time in Cornwall after her brother adopted extremist views.

When her brother becomes indoctrinated by Griff, the terrorist cell they were part of is successfully destroyed by police.

This came after a bomb was discovered in the Speed Daal van and when Alya was stabbed in the restaurant.

Lauren, played by Cait Fitton, will now have to navigate life alone as the ITV star returns to Coronation Street.

She told the Metro: "It feels like I’ve never left, which is such a lovely feeling!"

Adding: "It’s such an amazing place to work, and I feel like I learned so much the first time, about myself, and I got to work with some amazing people. And I got to be a part of such a big storyline so to get told I was coming back; it was unexpected because Lauren was supposed to be this temporary character that was just a part of the storyline.

"So, when I got told she was coming back, I was so excited, because I can now develop the character more, and we can see her in a different light. So, it wasn’t expected at all, but I was so excited to find out the news."

Talking about the character's personality on the show, Cait said that she was an "outcast" and "easily misled" making her particularly vulnerable.

She added: "I think Lauren is very naive. She’s a very easily misled character, but there’s definitely more to her than meets the eye. I think the audience was very, very wary of her at the start, because obviously what was going on, you know, the alert signs and the red flags that were showing."