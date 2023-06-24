Stephen Clarke, 39, was last seen around 7pm on Friday, June 23, in Llanhilleth and officers are concerned for his welfare.

We’re appealing for information to find Stephen Clarke who has been reported as missing.

He was last seen leaving an address in Railway Street, Llanhilleth.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall of slim build, with short greying hair.

He was last seen wearing loose navy jeans and a yellow top.

He has has links to the Llanhilleth and Aberbeeg areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300208317.

Police are also urging Mr Clarke to contact them directly to confirm that he is safe and well.