Capaldi had been due to play the racecourse as part of a packed bill over the weekend June 30 to July 2 - including Lionel Richie and George Ezra.

However, this now looks unlikely, after he was left almost unable to sing at the end of his Glastonbury performance yesterday.

Capaldi had cancelled around three weeks of shows in the run-up to his Worthy Farm appearance to be able to rest up.

He was warmly received by a packed-out crowd, but his voice noticeably began to falter midway through his set.

Addressing the crowd, he said: "Glastonbury, I'm really sorry.

"I'm a bit annoyed with myself."

"I feel like I'll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even.

"But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you're still up for watching us."

This throws major doubts over next weekend's Chepstow Racecourse show.

However, as he played possibly his most famous song Someone You Love, the singer was helped along by the crowd in a heartwarming display.

Capaldi has also recently spoken of the toll his recent fame has taken on his mental health.

In a recent Netflix documentary, he spoke of having panic attacks which feel "like I'm going insane, completely disconnected from reality".