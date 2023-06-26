James Nutley was just 25-years-old when he went missing on October 24, 2004, while in Tenby.

A keen golfer, he had arrived in Tenby sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, October 24, as part of a golfing group trip with 18 others. He left the Prince of Wales pub in Upper Frog Street at 11.40pm to head back to his hotel, the Giltar.

His last known whereabouts were captured by CCTV cameras at 11.57pm as he was crossing the road towards the Atlantic Hotel.

A search of the coastline in the days following his disappearance failed to find any trace of him.

His belongings, including his driving licence and national insurance card, were later found on South Beach but there was nothing to indicate that the items had been washed up.

Now, nearly 20 years on, Mr Nutley's case is to be featured in a podcast series which asks listeners to help in the search for missing people.

The Missing is hosted by Pandora Sykes and returned for a new series this month.

In the episode, Mr Nutley's mother Catherine details how the family received a phone call to say he had failed to return to his hotel after the first night of the golfing trip.

She immediately drove down from her home in Caldicot.

It's a drive she and her husband Jeff make twice a year to this day - pausing only during lockdown.

Mrs Nutley explained, however, that staff at the Giltar Hotel had - during the lockdown years - carried on the family tradition of placing a memorial at her son's last known location.

Despite the Giltar staff keeping her son's memory alive, Mrs Nutley told the Argus she has not heard from the police on the matter for 10 years.

“The policemen who were on the case have all retired," she said.

“At the time, they said it wasn’t “sensational enough”.

This is despite the harrowing false confession at the time from the ‘biggest drug dealer’ in the Tenby area, Richard Fairbrass, who said he’d beaten James to death and thrown him into the sea.

Fairbrass had said that his girlfriend had initiated the attack and that he had joined in, the pair of them ultimately beating James to death together.

He went on to tell investigators how he had then hidden James' body in the back of his car, before driving to the southwest coast of Pembrokeshire, where they had disposed of him.

Mrs Nutley said: "Thrown him off a place called Stack Rocks.

"They actually sent divers down there, believe it or not, and that cost them £19,000 so they told us."

However, the timeline of Fairbrass' story didn't make sense and he later pleaded guilty to trying to pervert the course of justice. He was jailed for 27 months.

Every now and then, Mrs Nutley says she finds herself searching the National Crime Agency's database of unidentified bodies.

"If someone dies you have a grave," she said.

"We have nowhere to go. It’s difficult, but life carries on.

"It has to."

She explained that it was also hard watching her son's friends growing up without him.

"It’s difficult when you hear about his friends getting married," she said.

"He has a nephew and a niece now too.

"I just feel that James will hopefully turn up one day.

"That's the way I like to think about it. Until someone's told me different."

The Missing podcast is made in collaboration with Missing People.

More information about Mr Nutley's case can be found at missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find/james-nutley