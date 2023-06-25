A NEW bus service between Newport and Bristol is on the cards from the start of next month.
The service is being provided by the transport firm Transporabus.
The 925 Severn Express will transport passengers between Queensway in Newport and Bond Street in Bristol.
It will also call at Maindee Square, Beechwood Park and Celtic Manor/ICC.
In a social media announcement, Transporabus said: "We’ll be running the all new fast and direct 925 route between Newport and Bristol from Monday, July 3.
"A perfect alternative to your daily commute."
🤩🎶 workin 925…🎶🤩— Transpora Bus (@TransporaBus) June 24, 2023
We’ll be running the all NEW fast and direct 925 route between #Newport, & #Bristol, from Monday 3rd July. A perfect alternative to your daily commute.
📍Newport, Queensway Q1
📍Bristol, Bond Street
Times will be available on our website shortly! pic.twitter.com/L3iErcoz98
More details are coming soon, according to the announcement - watch this space.
The news is already being greeted positively among potential customers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel