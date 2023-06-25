A NEW bus service between Newport and Bristol is on the cards from the start of next month.

The service is being provided by the transport firm Transporabus.

The 925 Severn Express will transport passengers between Queensway in Newport and Bond Street in Bristol.

It will also call at Maindee Square, Beechwood Park and Celtic Manor/ICC.

In a social media announcement, Transporabus said: "We’ll be running the all new fast and direct 925 route between Newport and Bristol from Monday, July 3.

"A perfect alternative to your daily commute."

More details are coming soon, according to the announcement - watch this space.

The news is already being greeted positively among potential customers.