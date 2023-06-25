Tom Moreton, 19, was last seen at in Newport city centre, close to the Vibez nightclub, at around 2am this morning (Sunday, June 25).

Gwent Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Moreton is around 5’ 10” tall, of slim build and he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and grey Nike trainers with a green tick.

Help Gwent Police find Tom Moreton from Newport

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300210252," a police spokesperson said.

"Tom is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."