SOPHIE ROBERTS, 19, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £110 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by not attending appointments.

TYRAN BRUTEN, 24, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Clydach Street on January 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DORIN DEREVLEAN, 21, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £879 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Maesglas on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JORDAN HARRIES, 25, of Pentwyn Terrace, Marshfield, Newport must pay £455 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on January 25.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JORDAN WATKINS, 29, of Tredegar Lane, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Rhymney Lane on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIA DEBONO, 54, of Bideford Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on January 24.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMOS JONES, 34, of Woodland View, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on High Street, Abersychan on January 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN JOHN MORGAN, 27, of Trenant, Ebbw Vale must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Church Street, Tredegar on December 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE MARTIN, 35, of Gaer Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on January 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN VICK, 59, of Pleasant View, Tirphil, Caerphilly was banned from driving for four months for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 on November 17, 2022.

He must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIAN BRYN COBNER, 43, of Traston Road, Lliswerry, Newport must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4596 on Caerleon Road on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.