The Red Arrows are coming back to south Wales this weekend, visiting Swansea for the Wales Airshow.
The Red Arrows performed a flyby over Newport last weekend as part of Wales' National Armed Forces Day celebrations.
This weekend, they will perform at the Wales Airshow in Swansea - one of just two full displays in Wales in 2023.
Spectators are set to be wowed by a Red Arrows routine which consists of a first half of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.
Individual manoeuvres performed by the iconic group include the lightning loop and twist; shuttle to lightning; detonator; and tornado present.
Here’s more great footage from #ArmedForcesDay - this time on board with the #RedArrows over #Newport, #Wales. pic.twitter.com/69Ra36opjQ— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) June 24, 2023
When to see the Red Arrows in South Wales this weekend
The Red Arrows will be performing two displays at the Wales Airshow which will take place in the skies above Swansea Bay on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.
The Red Arrows will perform at 5pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday.
The Airshow site will be open from 10am to 6.30pm on both days.
According to event organisers, more than 200,000 people attend the show each year.
Also confirmed for the 2023 event is a Typhoon display (both days) and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (both days).
What to expect from the Red Arrows display
According to the Red Arrows website, there are three types of display the Team Leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.
The type of display they carry out will be dependent on the height of the cloud cover on the day.
The list of individual manoeuvres the Red Arrows can carry out include:
- Wall to 7 Arrow
- 7 Arrow to Shuttle
- Shuttle Roll
- Shuttle to Lightning
- Lightning Loop and Twist
- Lightning to Phoenix
- Phoenix Roll
- Phoenix to Apollo Reversal
- Tornado Present
- Tornado to Jubilee Present
- Jubilee Present to Detonator
- Detonator
- Double Rolls
- Python
- Boomerang
- Rollbacks
- Corkscrew
- Goose
- Heart
- Crossbow
- Infinity Break
Where else in Wales you can see a Red Arrows display in 2023
The Wales Airshow in Swansea is one of only two full displays the Red Arrows will be performing in Wales in 2023.
The Red Arrows will also be performing at the Rhyl Airshow, in North Wales, on August 26 and 27.
For the full list of Red Arrow displays across the UK in 2023 or to see the spectacular manoeuvres they are capable of, visit their website.
