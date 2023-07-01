We look at their cases.

Timothy Dallimore

Paedophile Timothy Dallimore told a “13-year-old” schoolgirl he wanted to see her in a uniform, knickers and swimsuit after meeting her online.

But he was exchanging in “increasingly sinister and sexual” messages not with a young teenager called Chloe, but an undercover police officer.

The defendant, 49, from Tredegar, was a convicted paedophile who was also using wiping and encryption software to cover his tracks.

He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Oliver Thomas

A promising athlete and rugby player put his mother’s boyfriend in intensive care after a brutal assault.

Oliver Thomas flattened Mark Smith’s nose, knocked out four of his front teeth, split his palate open and left him with a fractured jaw and eye sockets.

It took the victim six days to wake up from the vicious attack which saw him undergo surgery with titanium plates inserted into his forehead, cheek and jaw.

Thomas, 21, from Newport pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for five years.

Keilan Roberts

Keilan Roberts caused the death of a teenage girl by driving while under the influence of drink and drugs.

The 22-year-old from Rhymney, Caerphilly admitted four charges relating to the death of Chloe Hayman, 17, who was a passenger in his car in the early hours of July 24, 2022.

He had consumed alcohol, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy before getting behind the wheel of his Skoda Octavia following a night out in Pontypridd.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Roberts had not met Chloe before that evening and offered to take her to her home in Tonypandy after arguing with his girlfriend.

Roberts lost control of his car in the village of Fochriw, with the collision resulting in fatal chest injuries to Chloe who died at the scene.

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed him for three years and nine months and banned him from driving for 10 years.

Adam Challenger

A man was Tasered four times while fighting police after they had pulled him over in his Land Rover Freelander.

Adam Challenger, 41, from Ebbw Vale became "aggressive" and attacked officers.

They later found a sawn-off shotgun and cartridges when they searched his home.

Challenger was jailed for two years.

Dennis Akpomedaye

A murderous ex-boyfriend stabbed a Polish student to death in an alleyway after she ended their relationship.

Dennis Akpomedaye, 30, tried to decapitate Anna Jedrkowiak while stabbing her almost 40 times after midnight in Ealing, west London, having stalked her from his home in Newport.

Wearing a balaclava and with his hood up, he waited for the 21-year-old, known as Ania, to finish her shift at Las Iguanas before following her and a young man she was close with.

Judge Rajeev Shetty told Akpomedaye the attack was “ferocious and savage”.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Corey Rowlands

A man left his next-door neighbour needing 25 stitches after biting his nose following a row about noise.

Corey Rowlands, 21, attacked Russell Lewis after the pair had been in a “scuffle” outside their homes in Caerphilly.

The victim had gone outside to confront the defendant after he’d thrown a pint glass at his lounge window.

Rowlands’ assault was fuelled by alcohol with him drinking eight or nine cans of 7% cider or a bottle of vodka a day at the time.

The defendant, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has previous convictions for violence.

Rowlands was jailed for 34 months.