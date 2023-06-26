Owen, 52, was rushed to hospital after her optician found she had a detached retina.

The Cardiff-born BBC presenter said she could have lost her sight if it wasn't for the emergency surgery.

Again I need to say a huge thank you to the #NHS. Going home after Mr Williams and the amazing team @CV_UHB stopped me losing sight in my eye with surgery for a detached retina. Very grateful to my optician who spotted it and rushed my in. Diolch all. Keep an eye on yours too ☺️ pic.twitter.com/12soDmOxwi — Lucy Owen (@lucyowenwales) June 20, 2023

Lucy Owen provides update after sight-saving eye surgery

Yesterday, Owen issued fans with an update as to how her recovery from surgery was going.

She thanked all her fans for all the well wishes and said her sight would return in the next few months.

Thanks so much for your lovely messages, so kind of you. Having to lie on my side for a week and won’t get my vision back for a few months - tricky for autocue! 🤦🏻‍♀️ but look what I had from my wonderful Wales Today colleagues. So lucky work with such gorgeous people ☺️🥰 pic.twitter.com/t6pcB2JLp6 — Lucy Owen (@lucyowenwales) June 24, 2023

